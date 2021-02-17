NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401,928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,501 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $26,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,988 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,818,641 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $109,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,603,060 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,119,000 after acquiring an additional 249,693 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,581,005 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $94,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,611,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEP. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

NYSE:NEP opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

