NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 121.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07.

