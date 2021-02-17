NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 8,790 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 177.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 64.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HYT opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

