NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $630,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after acquiring an additional 609,041 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dollar General by 85.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after acquiring an additional 502,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 30.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.92.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $200.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

