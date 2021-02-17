NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $523,000 Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in LHC Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

LHC Group stock opened at $201.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.55. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

