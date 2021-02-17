NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.16-2.35 for the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NXRT stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

