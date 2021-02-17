NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.29, but opened at C$0.27. NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06.

NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 million during the quarter.

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

