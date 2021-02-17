Newmark Group (NMRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Newmark Group to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

