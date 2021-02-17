New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

NMFC opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,231.77 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens bought 2,500 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

