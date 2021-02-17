Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Stock Price Up 8%

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.21. 9,287,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 5,958,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.
Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)
Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.
