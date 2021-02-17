Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 142 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,060,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $2,666,771.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,093,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,509,776.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $4,131,887.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,418,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,195,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,384 shares of company stock worth $36,674,861. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MORN stock opened at $252.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.39 and its 200-day moving average is $194.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $255.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

