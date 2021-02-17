Navellier & Associates Inc Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

DUK stock opened at $88.38 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.