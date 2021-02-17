Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases New Position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Collectors Universe stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $854.76 million, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.66. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15.

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

