Navellier & Associates Inc Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,120,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 513.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 374,923 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 431,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,955,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $496,824.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,679.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVTC stock opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.