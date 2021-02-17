Navellier & Associates Inc Buys New Shares in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela during the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Envela alerts:

ELA stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.57. Envela Co. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $176.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.10.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA).

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.