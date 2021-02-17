Navellier & Associates Inc Buys New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 110,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $927,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

