Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 3,193 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 456.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 12,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 376.2% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,751,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average is $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

