National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NATI stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. 7,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,433. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453,333 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

