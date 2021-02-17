National Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $142.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

