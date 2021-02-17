National Asset Management Inc. Invests $405,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at $114,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $128.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $143.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

