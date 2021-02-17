National Asset Management Inc. Has $524,000 Position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.38. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

