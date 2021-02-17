National Asset Management Inc. Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

NYSE:CAH opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

