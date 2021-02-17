National Asset Management Inc. Has $426,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 103,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.