Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSSC opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $571.14 million, a P/E ratio of 74.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSSC. B. Riley began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.