Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 17th (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging’s (NASDAQ:NNOX) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, February 17th. Nano-X Imaging had issued 9,178,744 shares in its public offering on August 21st. The total size of the offering was $165,217,392 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NNOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70. Nano-X Imaging has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $94.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,922,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

