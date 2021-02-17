Murphy Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $223.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.00 and a 200-day moving average of $193.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

