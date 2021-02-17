Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the January 14th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Murata Manufacturing stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.52. 123,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Murata Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.