Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Bought by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,644 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $14,856,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,430,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 557,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $2,315,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,854 shares of company stock valued at $201,061. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

