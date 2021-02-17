M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Declares $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years.

Shares of MTB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.20. The stock had a trading volume of 582,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $170.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day moving average is $116.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTB. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.85.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

