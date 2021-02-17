Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 200

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MTVW opened at £112 ($146.33) on Wednesday. Mountview Estates has a one year low of GBX 8,600 ($112.36) and a one year high of £128.50 ($167.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 68.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £118.06 and its 200-day moving average price is £110.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £436.69 million and a PE ratio of 17.91.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.