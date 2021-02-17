Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 200

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON MTVW opened at £112 ($146.33) on Wednesday. Mountview Estates has a one year low of GBX 8,600 ($112.36) and a one year high of £128.50 ($167.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 68.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £118.06 and its 200-day moving average price is £110.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £436.69 million and a PE ratio of 17.91.
About Mountview Estates
