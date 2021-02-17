Motco Sells 78 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Motco trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $144.91 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $145.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.