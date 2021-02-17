Motco Makes New $77,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDO. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of IBDO stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24.

