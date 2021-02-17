Motco Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Motco lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $393.87 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

