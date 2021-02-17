Motco Boosts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 625.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Yum! Brands by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 568,835 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after purchasing an additional 506,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Yum! Brands by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 435,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $979,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.35. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.