Motco Acquires 575 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Motco grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Walmart were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $145.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average of $142.43. The stock has a market cap of $412.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,871,771.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,415,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,858,495 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

