Morningstar (MORN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $252.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.78. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $255.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,736 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.79, for a total value of $1,530,103.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,536,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,040,076.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 141 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $28,518.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,556,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,507,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,384 shares of company stock worth $36,674,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.