Morningstar (MORN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of MORN stock opened at $252.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.78. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $255.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.