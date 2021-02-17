Morgan Stanley Raises Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $11.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 461,550 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 217,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,212,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.