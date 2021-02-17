Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,492 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Morgan Stanley worth $148,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $74.92. 366,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,939,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

