Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the January 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EDD stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,021. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 42,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

