Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,339.46

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,339.46 ($17.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,496 ($19.55). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,488 ($19.44), with a volume of 103,163 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,518.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,341.75. The stock has a market cap of £687.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Jen Tippin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,423 ($18.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,230 ($18,591.59).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

