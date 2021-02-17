MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MONOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MonotaRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of MonotaRO from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

MONOY stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MonotaRO has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

