Monolith Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $12.13 million and $8,245.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monolith has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

