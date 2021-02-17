Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.