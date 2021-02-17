Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moelis & Company in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $54.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.06%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $314,029.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.9% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,453,000 after acquiring an additional 300,575 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.2% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,254,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 219,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

