Mixin Market Cap Reaches $111.80 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Mixin token can now be purchased for approximately $210.00 or 0.00402253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $111.80 million and $2.16 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,372 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

