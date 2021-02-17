Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Shares Gap Down to $54.80

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.80 ($0.72), but opened at GBX 53 ($0.69). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 55.90 ($0.73), with a volume of 549,846 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 43 ($0.56).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The firm has a market cap of £779.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

