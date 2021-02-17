Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 119.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.73. 90,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,988. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $312.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.72 and its 200 day moving average is $232.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.77.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

