Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.68 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold a total of 518,915 shares of company stock worth $28,972,506 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

ACN traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.35. 45,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.31. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

