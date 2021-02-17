Mitchell Capital Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 91,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.25. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

