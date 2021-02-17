Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,919,000 after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,277,000 after purchasing an additional 48,535 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 40,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $498.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,816. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $498.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

